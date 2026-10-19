Donald Trump returns to Kansas to boost Roger Marshall campaign
World
Donald Trump is back on the campaign trail, stopping in Kansas to boost Republican Senator Roger Marshall, who is facing a surprisingly close race.
With Democrats picking up momentum and traditional Republican strongholds now up for grabs, the party is feeling the pressure as midterms approach.
Donald Trump approval 33% Democrats lead
Rising fuel prices and fallout from U.S.-Iran tensions have pushed Trump's approval rating down to 33%, giving Democrats an eight-point lead among likely voters.
While Republicans are stretched thin on funds, they are leaning more on outside groups, especially those supported by Elon Musk, to keep pace with Democratic fundraising in key races.