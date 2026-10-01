Donald Trump says AI data centers help economies, 71% oppose
World
In a recent Time interview, Donald Trump said AI data centers help local economies but admitted he wouldn't want one next door.
Turns out, most Americans agree: 71% say they don't want these massive facilities in their neighborhoods either.
Loudoun centers drew $1.5B, projects paused
Trump pointed to Loudoun County, Virginia, where data centers brought in $1.5 billion but sparked health concerns among locals, leading officials to pause new projects.
He also questioned whether AI is really driving economic growth, suggesting factories matter more, though his example of a $15 billion steel plant hasn't materialized yet.