Donald Trump sues BBC for $10 billion over 'Panorama' distortion
Donald Trump is in hot water with a $10 billion lawsuit against the BBC, claiming their Panorama documentary, Trump: A Second Chance?, twisted his January 6, 2021 speech and made him look responsible for the Capitol attack.
Things got tense after Trump's team canceled an agreed-upon October date for his deposition, citing "matters of national importance," so the BBC asked the court to step in.
Judge Enjolique A Lett warns Trump
US Magistrate Judge Enjolique A Lett has warned that Trump could face penalties if he keeps dodging court orders.
The BBC wants him to participate, and there's now a discovery hearing set for October 22, 2026, to decide if Trump will have to get more involved.
The BBC apologized for the editing but denies defamation and is pushing to get the case thrown out.