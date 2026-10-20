Donald Trump suggests renaming New Mexico to New America
World
Donald Trump is back with another bold idea, this time, he's suggesting that New Mexico should be called "New America."
Posting on Truth Social, he argued the change would boost state pride and help the economy.
He also claimed it could make elections in the state honest again, a topic he brings up.
Trump previously floated New Mexico renaming
Trump actually floated this name change before, sharing a map last month with "America" swapped in for "Mexico."
He said locals should have the final say, but Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham pushed back, reminding everyone of New Mexico's unique history.
This isn't Trump's only renaming effort: last year, he ordered federal agencies to call the Gulf of Mexico the "Gulf of America."