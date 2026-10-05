Donald Trump to announce diesel price steps at Nebraska event
Donald Trump is set to announce new steps to lower diesel prices, a big issue for farmers worried about rising costs.
He'll share the details at a Nebraska campaign event, hoping to win support as the midterm elections approach.
Farmers have been vocal about high fuel prices and more foreign beef imports, making things tough during harvest.
Donald Trump seeks diesel tax review
Trump wants the Treasury to review diesel taxes and is urging states to let more people use tax-exempt red-dyed diesel, which helps keep costs down for agriculture and construction.
He's also expected to roll out short-term aid for Nebraska farmers.
Some Republican governors have tried similar moves, but there's debate about suspending fuel taxes since they help fund infrastructure projects.
Expect more discussion on this as election season heats up.