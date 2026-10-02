Donald Trump urges US action as Iran nears nuclear weapon
World
Donald Trump says Iran might be just three to four weeks away from developing a nuclear weapon.
He's calling for the US to act fast to stop things from getting worse in the Middle East and to help keep Israel safe.
Oil around $90, Hormuz removals noted
Even with all the talk of conflict, oil prices have stayed around $90 a barrel, way lower than earlier fears of $300-$400 a barrel.
Trump also mentioned that more oil had been taken out of the Strait of Hormuz in recent days.