Donald Trump, Xi Jinping conclude state visit at National Archives
US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping finished Xi's state visit by touring the National Archives, highlighting the long (and sometimes complicated) history between their countries.
While they didn't make big moves on issues like trade or AI safety, Trump showed off key founding documents as a nod to shared historical moments.
Xi Jinping invites Trump to Shenzhen
Xi invited Trump to this year's Asia-Pacific summit in Shenzhen, and Xi said they could meet again a month later at the G-20 in Miami.
The visit also included a fancy state dinner with tech leaders and cultural events (plus some Mid-Autumn Festival celebrations with first lady Melania Trump and Peng Liyuan), showing that even when tough topics aren't solved, these meetings still matter for building connections.