Donald Watson admits threats on speakerphone to Arkansas detectives

The harassment began just a day before Watson was reported to police, when he flooded the victim with calls and messages that quickly escalated into death threats.

One chilling message: "I'm not going to leave you alone until your dead."

Watson was arrested on October 17 and now faces charges for first-degree terroristic threatening and harassing communications. He is being held on $150,000 bond.

If released, he must wear an ankle monitor and have no contact with the woman.

The case is a reminder: if someone makes threats, take them seriously and reach out for help right away.