Donald Watson admits threats on speakerphone to Arkansas detectives
An Arkansas man, Donald Watson, 32, threatened a woman and then surprisingly called her right in front of detectives, admitting to making threats toward the victim and her family over speakerphone while the police listened in.
This happened during a follow-up interview on October 1, with the call placed on speakerphone.
Watson faces terroristic and harassing charges
The harassment began just a day before Watson was reported to police, when he flooded the victim with calls and messages that quickly escalated into death threats.
One chilling message: "I'm not going to leave you alone until your dead."
Watson was arrested on October 17 and now faces charges for first-degree terroristic threatening and harassing communications. He is being held on $150,000 bond.
If released, he must wear an ankle monitor and have no contact with the woman.
The case is a reminder: if someone makes threats, take them seriously and reach out for help right away.