Trump claims to have passed cognitive tests thrice

Trump prefers 'tyrant dictator' over 'dumb' in New York rally

By Snehil Singh 07:40 pm May 23, 202607:40 pm

What's the story

United States President Donald Trump has expressed his dislike for being called "dumb," but he is okay with being described as a "brilliant, total tyrant dictator." Speaking to supporters in New York, Trump said he asked his doctor about taking a cognitive test to prove critics wrong about his mental fitness. He claimed to have passed cognitive tests three times during his presidency.