Trump prefers 'tyrant dictator' over 'dumb' in New York rally
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has expressed his dislike for being called "dumb," but he is okay with being described as a "brilliant, total tyrant dictator." Speaking to supporters in New York, Trump said he asked his doctor about taking a cognitive test to prove critics wrong about his mental fitness. He claimed to have passed cognitive tests three times during his presidency.
Fitness debate
Trump recalls conversation with doctor about being called dumb
During the rally, Trump recalled a conversation with his doctor about being called dumb. He said he asked if there was a test to prove his intelligence. The doctor suggested a cognitive test, which Trump claims to have passed three times. Last month, he suggested that all presidential and vice-presidential candidates should take cognitive tests before entering the race.
Health scrutiny
Experts weigh in on Trump's mental fitness
Dr. Henry David Abraham, a professor of psychiatry emeritus at Tufts University School of Medicine, said taking the exam three times on short notice is concerning. Dr. John Gartner, a former Johns Hopkins University professor, said there are signs that Trump's cognitive faculties are deteriorating. However, Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth praised Trump's health and called him the "sharpest" and "most insightful" commander-in-chief in recent history.