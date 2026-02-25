Dozen FBI interviews, including Trump accuser's, missing from Epstein Files 

A review of the recently released Department of Justice (DOJ) files on Jeffrey Epstein has found that dozens of FBI witness interviews are missing, CNN reported. The missing records include three interviews related to a woman who accused President Donald Trump of sexual assault. According to CNN's review, the evidence log provided to attorneys for Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell lists serial numbers for about 325 FBI witness interview records, but over 90 are not available on the DOJ website.

Transparency concerns Missing records raise legal compliance questions The missing records have raised questions about the extent of the DOJ's release and whether it complied with legal requirements. Representative Robert Garcia, a Democratic lawmaker and ranking Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, expressed concern over these missing documents. "We have a survivor that made serious allegations against the president," Garcia told CNN. "But there's a series of documents, and it would appear to be possible interviews that the FBI conducted with the survivor that are actually missing."

DOJ response DOJ denies deleting records, but did not address specific questions The DOJ has denied deleting any Epstein records and said it was complying with the law. A spokesperson said all responsive documents were produced, adding that those not included in the release were duplicates, privileged, or part of an ongoing federal investigation. In a statement, the White House also termed the allegations against Trump "false and sensationalist" and cited an earlier DOJ statement that "some of the documents contain untrue and sensationalist claims against President Trump."

Advertisement

Victim frustration Epstein victims unable to find their own statements Several Epstein victims have also said that they have been unable to find their own FBI interview statements on the DOJ's website. Jess Michaels, an Epstein victim, said heavily redacted and missing interview reports suggest that "this Department of Justice is actually gaslighting the entire country." The missing documents are crucial for understanding the FBI's investigation into Epstein and Maxwell.

Advertisement

Expert opinion Experts concerned about missing documents A series of documents handed by federal prosecutors to Maxwell's attorneys prior to her sex trafficking trial in 2021 is among the DOJ's more than three million pages of files released. Those papers include hundreds of FBI memos known as "302" files that chronicle interviews, as well as other materials connected to dozens of witnesses, some of whom testified at the trial, according to two evidence logs included in the DOJ release.