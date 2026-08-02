DRC Ebola outbreak largest on record, warns WHO
What's the story
The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued a grave warning about the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). The disease has now become the largest outbreak ever recorded in DRC, with 3,605 confirmed cases and 1,587 deaths as of July 30, 2026. This translates to a crude case fatality ratio (CFR) of 44%.
Crisis escalation
Increasing geographic reach and high mortality rate
The WHO has noted that the outbreak is continuing to spread rapidly, with an increasing geographic reach and high mortality rate.
The most recent complete reporting week saw a record number of cases (567) and deaths (296), highlighting the fast pace of transmission.
The convergence of insecurity, population displacement, mobility, and cross-border movements further complicates response operations.
Global concern
Outbreak surpasses previous records
The current outbreak has surpassed the 2018-2020 Ebola epidemic in DRC, which was previously the deadliest.
It is now only second to the 2014-2016 West African Ebola crisis in terms of total cases.
The outbreak is centered in eastern Congo's Ituri province but has also spread to North Kivu and South Kivu.
Urgent appeal
Fastest-spreading Ebola epidemic
Carl Skau, acting head of the United Nations World Food Programme, has called for greater international attention on this fast-spreading Ebola epidemic.
He said, "It's the fastest-spreading Ebola epidemic that we have ever seen."
Health experts have noted that this outbreak has killed around five times more people at this stage than previous ones.
Vaccine progress
Vaccine development efforts underway
The WHO has confirmed that vaccine development efforts are underway to combat this outbreak.
A clinical trial for a Bundibugyo Ebola vaccine has already started, with the first volunteer receiving a dose.
Uganda recently declared itself free of local Ebola transmission after its last case recovered but remains on alert due to risks from the ongoing DRC outbreak.