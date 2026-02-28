'Major combat operations in Iran': Trump announces US attack

United States President Donald Trump has confirmed the commencement of "major combat operations in Iran " by American forces. The announcement comes after Israel launched preemptive airstrikes on Tehran, targeting Iran's military and intelligence sites. In a televised address, Trump said the US action was aimed at defending Americans from "imminent threats from the Iranian regime." He accused Tehran of waging a decades-long war against US interests and personnel.

Ultimatum issued 'Lay down your arms, or face certain death' In his address, Trump warned members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard to either "lay down your arms" or face "certain death." He promised that those who surrendered would be treated fairly with total immunity. The US President also reiterated his administration's stance on Iran's nuclear ambitions, saying they can never have a nuclear weapon.

Airstrikes launched Attack began near Khamenei's office The US-Israel attack reportedly began with a strike near Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's offices. Iranian media reported nationwide strikes, with smoke seen rising from the capital. It remains unclear if Khamenei was present during the attack, as he hasn't been publicly seen amid rising tensions with the US. Roads to his compound in downtown Tehran were shut down by authorities.

Retaliation threat Iran warns US bases, personnel will be targets Iran has warned that American military personnel and bases in the region would be targets for retaliation. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said the attack was carried out "to remove threats," without elaborating further. Several hospitals in Israel activated emergency protocols, moving patients and surgeries to underground facilities as a precautionary measure.

