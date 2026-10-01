Dual UK and Iranian national arrested in London amid searches
World
A 27-year-old with both UK and Iranian citizenship was arrested in London on Thursday over a terror plot in London.
Police searched two properties in the city as part of a wider investigation.
Counterterrorism police probe foreign state role
The investigation began earlier this week with five other young men being arrested and later released on bail; a 26-year-old UK national was also questioned under caution.
Counterterrorism police say they are exploring all angles, including possible foreign state involvement.
Senior national coordinator for counter terrorism policing for the Metropolitan Police Vicki Evans thanked the public for their continued support and patience whilst they work through this investigation.