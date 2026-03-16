Dubai airport resumes some flights after drone attack

Dubai International Airport has started to resume flights after a temporary suspension due to a drone attack. The incident caused a fire near a fuel tank at the airport, but no injuries were reported. This is the third attack on the airport since late February, when Iran began targeting Gulf nations, including civilian facilities such as airports and hotels.

Aviation disruption Resumption of flights The ongoing conflict in the Middle East has caused major disruptions to global aviation, with many flights canceled or rerouted. Most of the Middle East airspace remains shut due to fears of missile and drone attacks. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is particularly affected as it normalized relations with Israel in 2020. Despite these challenges, Emirates Airlines hopes to partially resume operations by 06:00 GMT.

Official statement Gradual resumption of flights The Dubai Civil Aviation Authority has announced a "gradual resumption" of some flights to selected destinations. However, sister airline flydubai also temporarily halted its operations and diverted some flights to Al Maktoum International Airport. Gulf Arab states have been subjected to over 2,000 missile and drone attacks since late February, targeting US diplomatic missions, military bases, oil infrastructure, as well as homes and offices.

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