Dubai airport resumes some flights after drone attack
What's the story
Dubai International Airport has started to resume flights after a temporary suspension due to a drone attack. The incident caused a fire near a fuel tank at the airport, but no injuries were reported. This is the third attack on the airport since late February, when Iran began targeting Gulf nations, including civilian facilities such as airports and hotels.
Aviation disruption
Resumption of flights
The ongoing conflict in the Middle East has caused major disruptions to global aviation, with many flights canceled or rerouted. Most of the Middle East airspace remains shut due to fears of missile and drone attacks. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is particularly affected as it normalized relations with Israel in 2020. Despite these challenges, Emirates Airlines hopes to partially resume operations by 06:00 GMT.
Official statement
Gradual resumption of flights
The Dubai Civil Aviation Authority has announced a "gradual resumption" of some flights to selected destinations. However, sister airline flydubai also temporarily halted its operations and diverted some flights to Al Maktoum International Airport. Gulf Arab states have been subjected to over 2,000 missile and drone attacks since late February, targeting US diplomatic missions, military bases, oil infrastructure, as well as homes and offices.
Ongoing conflict
Iranian attacks on UAE
The United Arab Emirates has borne the brunt of these attacks, which have targeted US military facilities in the region. Despite being a host to such facilities, Iran has used missiles and drones to target civilian infrastructure. The UAE and other Gulf Arab states have condemned Iran for its actions. On March 11, two drones fell near Dubai International Airport during an Iranian attack across the Gulf states.