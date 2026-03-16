Dubai airport closed, flights diverted after drone attack

Dubai International Airport (DXB) has been temporarily closed after a drone attack on a fuel tank near the airport. The incident led to a fire, which has since been contained by emergency responders. No injuries have been reported in the incident. The Dubai Civil Aviation Authority suspended all flights as a precautionary measure to ensure passenger and staff safety.

Twitter Post Video shows fire near airport 💥Dubai International Airport is on fire after Iranian kamikaze drone attack. pic.twitter.com/eeXC5ONpDD — Cyrus Intel (@Cyrus_Intel88) March 16, 2026

Operational halt Emirates airline temporarily suspends flights "Travelers are advised to contact their respective airlines for the latest updates regarding their flights. Further updates will be announced through official channels as soon as they become available," the Dubai Media Office said. Emirates airline has also temporarily suspended all flights to and from Dubai, urging passengers not to head to the airport until further notice.

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Contextual backdrop Incident comes amid heightened regional tensions The incident comes amid heightened regional tensions since the outbreak of a conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran on February 28. Gulf Arab states have been targeted with over 2,000 missile and drone attacks during this period. The United Arab Emirates has been particularly affected since normalizing relations with Israel in 2020 under the Abraham Accords.

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