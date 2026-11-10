Dubai offers visa on arrival, faster tourist processing in 2026

Dubai is rolling out big visa changes in 2026, making travel smoother for many.

If you're from India, Indonesia, or South Africa and already have a US or UK residence permit, you can now get a visa on arrival in the UAE, no paperwork marathon needed.

You'll be able to stay up to 60 days, and single-entry tourist visas valid for 30 or 60 days can now typically be processed within 48 working hours through authorized travel agencies, UAE airlines, selected hotel partners, and visa portals.