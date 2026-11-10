Dubai offers visa on arrival, faster tourist processing in 2026
Dubai is rolling out big visa changes in 2026, making travel smoother for many.
If you're from India, Indonesia, or South Africa and already have a US or UK residence permit, you can now get a visa on arrival in the UAE, no paperwork marathon needed.
You'll be able to stay up to 60 days, and single-entry tourist visas valid for 30 or 60 days can now typically be processed within 48 working hours through authorized travel agencies, UAE airlines, selected hotel partners, and visa portals.
Residency and visit visa updates
There's more: Dubai has dropped the minimum property value rule for single-ownership residency visas and set joint ownership at AED 400,000 per investor.
The Golden Visa program now welcomes influencers, gaming professionals, teachers, and nurses, offering perks like overseas consular support, while the UAE has introduced four new visit visa categories for specialists working in artificial intelligence, entertainment, events, and cruise ships and leisure boats.
Plus, renewing your residency visa just got easier since you can settle traffic fines during the process.
All these updates are designed to make Dubai even more attractive for young travelers and ambitious professionals looking for new opportunities.