Dubai-Tel Aviv flight lands in Saudi after hijacking scare 

Initial reports said the flight briefly transmitted a code indicating aircraft hijacking, descended to a suspicious altitude and diverted toward Saudi.

The aircraft, operating as flight FZ1073, transmitted squawk code 7700, indicating a general emergency, before switching to 7500, which indicates unauthorized interference, and then reverting back to the initial code.

As the event progressed, the Israeli Air Force (IAF) scrambled fighter jets in preparation for a possible emergency and increased its alert level, Walla reported.