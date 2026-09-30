Dubai-Tel Aviv flight lands in Saudi after hijacking scare
What's the story
A flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv made an emergency landing at Tabuk airport in Saudi Arabia after a suspected hijacking scare. However, reports say the incident was triggered by a dispute between the pilots. The aircraft had declared "unlawful interference" and another general emergency signal before landing. About 180 Israeli passengers were reportedly on the flight.
Military response
Flight FZ1073 transmitted squawk code 7700
Initial reports said the flight briefly transmitted a code indicating aircraft hijacking, descended to a suspicious altitude and diverted toward Saudi.
The aircraft, operating as flight FZ1073, transmitted squawk code 7700, indicating a general emergency, before switching to 7500, which indicates unauthorized interference, and then reverting back to the initial code.
As the event progressed, the Israeli Air Force (IAF) scrambled fighter jets in preparation for a possible emergency and increased its alert level, Walla reported.
Meeting
PM convened meeting
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has convened a security meeting with defense officials after the scare, The Jerusalem Post reported.
The meeting included Israeli Air Force chief Maj. Gen. Omer Tischler, Operations Directorate chief Maj. Gen Itzik Cohen, and Intelligence Directorate chief Maj Gen Shlomi Binder.
A security official stated that the aircraft's cargo hold would be examined after landing, and the crew would be questioned to ascertain what happened during the flight.