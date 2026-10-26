Early Saturday East Village skull-masked man stabs 32-year-old, victim stable
World
Early Saturday morning in New York City's East Village, a man wearing a skull mask and a fur-trimmed vest stabbed another man during an argument on St. Marks Place.
The attacker ran off right after, but thankfully, the 32-year-old victim is now in stable condition at the hospital.
NYPD releases suspect video, seeks tips
Police have released images and video of the suspect, who was last seen fleeing eastbound on St. Marks Place, rocking boots and dark pants with his skull mask slightly off his face.
If you know anything about who he is or where he went, the NYPD wants you to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS or its Spanish line at 1-888-57-PISTA.