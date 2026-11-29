US: 5.0 magnitude earthquake rattles Los Angeles, disrupts flight
What's the story
A magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck off the coast of Manhattan Beach, near Los Angeles in California, United States, on Saturday. The tremor was strong enough to rattle windows and force a Delta Airlines flight to abort its landing at the city's airport. Automated safety measures at a nearby Chevron refinery also activated, sending smoke billowing from the facility.
Epicenter details
Epicenter near Manhattan Beach
The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported the earthquake's epicenter was about five kilometers southwest of Manhattan Beach, under Santa Monica Bay. The tremor had a depth of 12-13km.
Aftershocks were recorded in the area, including a magnitude 3.7 tremor along the coastline within 45 minutes of the initial quake.
Twitter Post
Visuals of shaking during tremor
Geçmiş OLSUN #earthquake M5.4 (ön) 28 km Los Angeles,— 📻 RaDYo KaNKa (@ReiS_TuRCo) November 28, 2026
Manhattan Beach Redondo Beach Torrance Santa Monica Inglewood Pasadena Anaheim Irvine
San Diego Ventura Santa Barbara
Sarsıntının etkisi geniş bir Güney Kaliforniya bölgesine yayıldı#LosAngeles pic.twitter.com/x3DTo7h2ZG https://t.co/g1Sxmtv15v
Flight disruption
Delta flight aborts landing at LAX
Footage from a livestream at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) captured the moment when air traffic control instructed Delta flight 1972 to abort its landing due to the earthquake.
The video showed the aircraft pulling up and climbing away from the runway.
The California Governor's Office of Emergency Services confirmed it was working with local officials to assess any impacts.
Twitter Post
Delta flight aborts landing amid earthquake
Very proud of my son, the first officer on this flight as they had to abort the landing in Los Angeles in its final seconds because of an earthquake. That is his voice on the radio. Proud dad moment. pic.twitter.com/AOqWMTGoA8— Todd Crosby (@jtoddcrosby) November 28, 2026
Refinery safety
Controlled safety flaring at Chevron refinery
The Chevron refinery near LAX was seen with flames rising, but this was due to "safety flaring," a controlled process not linked to earthquake damage.
The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) activated its earthquake response, deploying personnel from all fire stations to assess possible impacts.
Mayor Karen Bass said city teams were monitoring the situation and urged residents to prepare for aftershocks with advice: "Drop, Cover, and Hold on until shaking stops."
Aftershock alert
No tsunami threat following quake
The California Governor's Office of Emergency Services is working with local officials to assess the earthquake's impact.
They advised residents to stay alert for aftershocks and said, "Earthquakes are unpredictable, so be prepared for aftershocks."
The US National Tsunami Warning Center confirmed there was no tsunami threat following the quake.