EASA warns airlines against flying over Saudi Arabia and Jordan

EASA's latest update is more serious than before. It now covers all flight levels over Jordan, with the earlier bulletin having told airlines just to remain cautious.

Warnings for Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Oman are also still in place, while warnings for Lebanon, Iran, and Iraq, as well as the territorial Gulf waters of those nations, are extended until November 16.

With military activity ramping up in the region and more threats popping up, EASA says it will keep an eye on things and update airlines as needed.