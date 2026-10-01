EASA warns airlines against flying over Saudi Arabia and Jordan
Heads up if you're flying soon: The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) just told airlines to avoid flying over Saudi Arabia and Jordan because of recent Houthi attacks and rising tensions in the Middle East.
This warning follows a flydubai flight that was diverted on Wednesday, showing just how real the risks are right now.
EASA expands Jordan flight levels warning
EASA's latest update is more serious than before. It now covers all flight levels over Jordan, with the earlier bulletin having told airlines just to remain cautious.
Warnings for Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Oman are also still in place, while warnings for Lebanon, Iran, and Iraq, as well as the territorial Gulf waters of those nations, are extended until November 16.
With military activity ramping up in the region and more threats popping up, EASA says it will keep an eye on things and update airlines as needed.