East-West pipeline in Madinah targeted, small fire amid Houthi attacks
Saudi Arabia's East-West Pipeline in the Madinah region was targeted on Monday, November 9, sparking a small fire that emergency teams managed to put out fast.
Thankfully, no one was hurt and the pipeline kept running smoothly.
This comes as tensions rise in the region, with Yemen's Houthi rebels behind a string of recent missile attacks on Saudi sites.
Saudi readiness amid Houthi attacks
Right after the incident, technical teams checked the area and followed set emergency plans to keep things safe.
The quick response shows how ready Saudi officials are for these threats. The Houthis have been targeting oil facilities and airports lately.
Yesterday, missiles over Riyadh caused some damage to an Aramco administrative building in Riyadh's King Abdullah Financial District from falling debris.
Recent attacks have people worried about the safety of key infrastructure across Saudi Arabia.