Congo Ebola outbreak could become deadliest ever: WHO chief
What's the story
The ongoing Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has the potential to be the deadliest outbreak of the disease, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. The 2026 outbreak, which was officially declared on May 15, has already recorded over 4,300 cases and more than 2,000 deaths. If it continues at its current pace, it could surpass the death toll of the 2014-2016 West African epidemic that killed over 11,000 people, Ghebreyesus told reporters.
Early spread
Bundibugyo species responsible for outbreak
The outbreak is caused by the Bundibugyo species of Ebola, which has only been responsible for two known outbreaks in 2007 and 2012.
Unlike other strains, there is no approved vaccine or recognized therapeutic drug for this species.
The virus may have started spreading as early as February, with some cases initially misdiagnosed as malaria or typhoid.
Control challenges
Ongoing regional instability hampers efforts
The outbreak is concentrated in eastern DRC, where ongoing regional instability makes it difficult for health workers to reach patients.
Currently, only about 30% of cases are being reached by health workers.
Despite these challenges, the WHO said it hopes to bring transmission under control within three months but cautions that this does not mean an end to the outbreak itself.
Research progress
Vaccine and treatment trials underway
In a bid to tackle the outbreak, the UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency has approved human trials for a Bundibugyo vaccine developed by researchers at the University of Oxford.
The vaccine uses technology similar to that of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine.
Additionally, three other groups are working on potential vaccines for Bundibugyo Ebola.
The WHO is also sponsoring a clinical trial in DRC to test if two existing antiviral therapies can improve survival rates against this deadly disease.