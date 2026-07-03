Ebola treatment trial begins in Congo

Virus spread

More about Ebola virus disease

The Ebola virus usually infects animals, particularly fruit bats, but can be transmitted to humans through contact with infected animals. People become contagious only after developing symptoms, which appear within two to 21 days of infection. Symptoms start suddenly and resemble flu or malaria with fever, headache, and tiredness. Vaccines need to be developed for each species of Ebola; however, only three of the six species are known to cause outbreaks.