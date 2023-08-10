Ecuadorian presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio assassinated during campaign rally

Written by Snehadri Sarkar August 10, 2023 | 10:49 am 3 min read

Ecuadorian presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio was reportedly shot dead on Wednesday evening in Quito, Ecuador. According to the news agency AFP, Interior Minister Juan Zapata revealed that Villavicencio was shot dead after a campaign rally. The 59-year-old was one of the eight candidates in the first round of the presidential polls scheduled to take place later this month on August 20.

Details on Villavicencio's assassination

A couple of bone-chilling videos of the incident have gone viral, in which several people can be seen running, taking cover, and screaming right after the gunfire. In one of the videos, Villavicencio can be seen walking away from the campaign rally, surrounded by the police and a crowd. As he enters the backseat of his vehicle, around 12 gunshots can be heard.

Ecuadorian president reacts to assassination

On the back of this, current Ecuadoran President Guillermo Lasso took to social media to confirm Villavicencio's death and assured that those involved in his assassination would not go unpunished. Furthermore, Guillermo also conveyed his condolences and solidarity to Villavicencio's family. "Organized crime has come a long way, but the full weight of the law is going to fall on them," Lasso added.

"Outraged and shocked by the assassination of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio. My solidarity and condolences to his wife and daughters," Lasso tweeted. Confirming an emergency meeting, he added, "I've asked the president of the CNE, Diana Atamaint; the State Attorney General, Diana Salazar; the President of the National Court of Justice, Iván Saquicela; and to the other State authorities to attend this meeting urgently."

1 suspect in Villavicencio's killing died of injuries

As per The Telegraph, the attorney general's office revealed that a suspect in Villavicencio's killing died after sustaining injuries in a shootout. "A suspect, who was injured during the shootout with security personnel, was apprehended and moved, badly injured, to the unit in Quito. An ambulance from the fire department confirmed his death, the police are proceeding with collection of the cadaver," it said.

Rising violence in Ecuador: Know more

It's worth mentioning that Villavicencio's killing occurs at a time when the Ecuadoran government is struggling with deteriorating security, resulting in a deadly escalation of crime and violence triggered by drug trafficking and a turf war between rival criminal associations. Once known as the island of peace, the country now reportedly has one of the highest homicide rates in recent years in the region.

