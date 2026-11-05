ED busts Hyderabad call center scam stealing ₹261cr, 7 arrested
World
A major call center scam in Hyderabad has been busted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), where scammers pretended to be US federal officials and tricked Americans out of ₹261 crore, with lead lists containing around 20 lakh US individuals.
Seven people have been arrested so far, including key suspects Harshil Nayanbhai Raval and Jaswant Singh.
Scammers used fake calls, laundered funds
The operation ran through fake calls and texts, with scammers using fake names and documents to convince victims.
The money was collected in all sorts of ways (cash, gold, bank transfers, Bitcoin, and even gift cards) and then laundered through crypto and hawala channels.