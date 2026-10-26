Egypt approves military aid to Saudi Arabia after Houthi attacks
World
Egypt just gave the green light to send military aid to Saudi Arabia, following a wave of Houthi militia attacks on major Saudi targets like Riyadh's airport and oil giant Aramco.
The goal? To help defend Saudi territory, but without jumping directly into the Yemen conflict.
Egypt, Mohammed bin Salman discuss defense
Top Egyptian officials recently met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to talk defense and boost regional security.
Even though Egypt isn't part of the Mecca defense pact, it's been active in protecting Red Sea trade routes and is now looking to strengthen alliances as threats in the region grow.