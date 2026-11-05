Eiffel Tower closed Thursday amid nationwide strikes demanding fairer pay
The Eiffel Tower is closed to visitors today, Thursday, November 5, with protests and strikes erupting all over France.
People are out in huge numbers, demanding fairer pay, better living costs, and improvements in education.
If you had booked tickets online to visit, keep an eye on your email for updates from the ticket office.
France deploys 70,000 police and gendarmes
Between 500,000 and 700,000 protesters are expected to join demonstrations outside Paris, with tens of thousands more expected in the capital.
French authorities deployed 70,000 police officers and gendarmes to keep things under control.
These protests started with students last September but have grown to include unions and other groups, and disruptions are also expected across rail and air services, schools and the public sector.