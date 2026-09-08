Eiffel Tower shut after Hindu group's visit 'sidelined' women staff
What's the story
The Eiffel Tower in Paris was shut down on Monday as staff went on strike over alleged gender discrimination during a recent visit by a Hindu religious group. The controversy erupted after a delegation of around 100 members of the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) visited the iconic landmark, leading to women employees being "sidelined." The group was in France for celebrations related to the opening of a temple in the Paris suburbs.
Staff protest
Female employees were asked to make themselves 'invisible': Staff
Eiffel Tower staff alleged that female employees were asked to make themselves "invisible" during the visit.
They claimed some were asked to leave their posts and others were replaced by men.
All female employees were also instructed "not to go through or cross certain areas while the delegation was present."
In a statement, they condemned "professional instructions that led to female employees being sidelined, replaced, and rendered invisible based on their gender."
Management response
Conditions during visit not acceptable: Company
SETE, the company that operates the Eiffel Tower, confirmed that the Hindu delegation had requested a visit with limited "interactions with women."
The company admitted these conditions were not acceptable and did not align with their values of equality between men and women.
Ariel Weil, president of SETE and socialist elected official in Paris, reiterated his commitment to republican values and gender equality.
Group statement
Apologies to anyone who may have been hurt: Hindu group
The Hindu group, which recently consecrated its first major temple in France, responded to the allegations after the protest.
They said they had coordinated with Eiffel Tower teams to limit disruption for other visitors and denied any access denial during their visit.
"Nevertheless, we wish to offer our sincere apologies to anyone who may have been hurt or inconvenienced by this situation," they added.
Investigation underway
Paris mayor announces investigation into incident
Paris Mayor Emmanuel Gregoire announced an investigation into the incident, acknowledging employees' anger and validating their dissatisfaction.
French equality minister Aurore Berge also condemned the actions on social media platform X, writing, "In France, we do not ask women to erase themselves. No dogma, no religion is above the laws of the Republic."
The Eiffel Tower, which attracts nearly seven million visitors annually according to its website, was closed all day Monday but will open as normal on Tuesday.