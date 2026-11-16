Eisenkot demands Benjamin Netanyahu resign over alleged Ido Norden interference
Israel's political scene just got even tenser. Gadi Eisenkot, who could be the next prime minister, is openly demanding that Benjamin Netanyahu step down immediately.
Eisenkot says the behavior of the outgoing prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, and his entourage constitutes a concrete, direct and immediate threat to Israeli democracy after reports surfaced that Netanyahu's chief of staff, Ido Norden, may have interfered with the recent election.
Channel 12 reports 3 Ra'am arrests
Channel 12 reported that Norden contacted police right before election day with shaky claims, leading to the arrest of three members of the Arab-Israeli Raam party without solid proof.
Despite this, Netanyahu accused Arab parties of fraud when they won more seats in parliament.
Eisenkot is now calling for a full investigation, while Netanyahu's team denies any wrongdoing and stands by its actions.
No party has managed to form a government yet, so things are still up in the air.