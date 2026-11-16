Eisenkot demands Benjamin Netanyahu resign over alleged Ido Norden interference

Channel 12 reported that Norden contacted police right before election day with shaky claims, leading to the arrest of three members of the Arab-Israeli Raam party without solid proof.

Despite this, Netanyahu accused Arab parties of fraud when they won more seats in parliament.

Eisenkot is now calling for a full investigation, while Netanyahu's team denies any wrongdoing and stands by its actions.

No party has managed to form a government yet, so things are still up in the air.