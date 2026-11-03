Israel's opposition leader rules out joining Netanyahu-led government: Report
What's the story
Israel's opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot has ruled out the possibility of joining a government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. "I will not sit in a government led by Netanyahu," Eisenkot was quoted as saying. This was reported by the Jerusalem Post, citing Israeli public broadcaster KAN News. The decision comes after the October 27 elections, which left both Netanyahu's bloc and the opposition without a majority in the 120-member Knesset.
Political stance
Trump call won't change my mind: Eisenkot
Eisenkot, the Yashar party chairman, reiterated his position during a closed-door meeting.
He said he would not change his stance even if US President Donald Trump intervened.
"If Trump calls me, I will respect the president and come, but I will insist that this is an internal Israeli matter and will avoid interference," he reportedly said.
Unity proposal
Trump's representatives discuss national unity government with Netanyahu, Eisenkot
Reportedly, Trump's representatives have discussed the possibility of a national unity government with Netanyahu and Eisenkot.
The proposal aims to ensure political stability in Israel without lengthy negotiations.
A Likud official told The Washington Post that Trump's priority was to see a stable administration take shape quickly after the election.
Coalition talks
Netanyahu sees Eisenkot as suitable partner if Iran hostilities resume
Netanyahu has reportedly told US officials that he sees Eisenkot as the most suitable partner if hostilities between Israel and Iran resume.
He allegedly suggested that an alliance with Eisenkot could lead to a more moderate coalition.
The election results have led to a fragmented Knesset, with neither political camp securing the 61 seats needed for an independent government formation.
Support base
Election results in brief
Netanyahu's bloc won 53 seats, while opposition parties got 48. Arab parties won 19 seats.
Opposition leaders Naftali Bennett, Yair Golan, and Avigdor Liberman have reportedly agreed to recommend Eisenkot to President Isaac Herzog as the candidate best positioned to form the next government.
With their support and that of Arab lawmakers, Eisenkot could secure backing from 67 Knesset members.
Presidential role
President Herzog to assign candidate to form government after consultations
Under Israel's parliamentary system, President Herzog consults political parties after an election before assigning a candidate to form a government.
The candidate must negotiate with other parties for parliamentary support to establish a coalition.
Liberman has ruled out joining a government relying on Arab party support or participating in a unity government led by Netanyahu.
Coordination meeting
Opposition leaders to hold 1st joint meeting since election Tuesday
Eisenkot, Bennett, Golan, Liberman and outgoing opposition leader Yair Lapid are set to hold their first joint meeting since the election on Tuesday, according to The Jerusalem Post report.
The meeting is anticipated to center on aligning the opposition's stance and deliberating on the upcoming actions in the process of forming a government.