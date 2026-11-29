Eisenkot has invited Netanyahu and his team for "genuine, accelerated talks on guiding principles and policy issues."

He stressed that these discussions should be based on a detailed proposal sent to Netanyahu earlier.

Despite the invitation, Eisenkot expressed skepticism about Netanyahu's commitment.

"For nearly three weeks, my team and I have been proposing and trying to conduct genuine, good-faith and accelerated negotiations, but we have encountered refusals and evasions," he said.