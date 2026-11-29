Israel: Opposition leader Eisenkot invites Netanyahu for direct talks
What's the story
Gadi Eisenkot, leader of the Yashar party, has invited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for direct talks. The invitation comes after Netanyahu's recent offer of a rotational government. Under this proposal, Eisenkot would serve as the first Prime Minister while Netanyahu would take on the role of alternate Prime Minister. However, Eisenkot remains skeptical and wants to verify whether Netanyahu's offer is genuine.
Negotiation doubts
Talks should be based on earlier proposal: Eisenkot
Eisenkot has invited Netanyahu and his team for "genuine, accelerated talks on guiding principles and policy issues."
He stressed that these discussions should be based on a detailed proposal sent to Netanyahu earlier.
Despite the invitation, Eisenkot expressed skepticism about Netanyahu's commitment.
"For nearly three weeks, my team and I have been proposing and trying to conduct genuine, good-faith and accelerated negotiations, but we have encountered refusals and evasions," he said.
Offer and response
Netanyahu had offered to step aside in rotational PM agreement
Netanyahu had earlier offered to step aside as prime minister in a rotational agreement, citing Israel's security challenges.
He said that, in light of the magnitude of the existential danger and the possibility that a government without the ability to confront this danger will be formed, his responsibility as a leader requires him to put everything aside.
However, Eisenkot sought to establish whether Likud was prepared to negotiate on substantive issues involved in forming a government.
Proposal response
Why has Likud not responded to earlier negotiation attempts?
Eisenkot also questioned why Likud had not responded to his earlier attempts to initiate negotiations.
He said a proposal had been sent through "a secret channel, established at [Netanyahu's] request," covering several substantive issues.
According to Eisenkot, his side had offered "significant compromises" on some of these issues even before proceeding with coalition agreements with Yisrael Beytenu and The Democrats.
Party comparison
Update on Israeli election results
The Yashar party leader also spoke to leaders of the Change bloc parties, updating them on the latest developments.
In the recent elections, Netanyahu's Likud party won 27 seats in the Knesset while Eisenkot's Yashar secured 21.
Neither camp can reach a parliamentary majority without support from outside their immediate alliance.
Israeli President Isaac Herzog has asked Eisenkot to form a government, giving him until December 6 to secure support.