Elon Musk donates over $445 million including $77 million to America PAC
Elon Musk just donated over $445 million to political groups before the 2026 US midterms, including $77 million to his own super PAC, America PAC, which focuses on getting out the vote but doesn't coordinate directly with candidates.
In the US big donations like this are legal because political spending is considered a form of free speech.
US FEC allows unlimited donations
Musk's move highlights how wealthy individuals can shape US elections.
Super PACs can accept unlimited money from people and companies, thanks to Federal Election Commission rules. That's sparked debates about whether money has too much influence in politics.
Other countries handle things differently: India and the UK have strict spending limits and donation reporting; Canada bans corporate donations entirely; Germany publicly funds parties and requires disclosure for large gifts.