'It's false': Musk reacts to being named in Epstein files

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been named in newly released documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender and financier. The documents were submitted to the House Oversight Committee by the Jeffrey Epstein Estate. They are part of the third batch of records, and include phone message logs, flight manifests, financial ledgers, and daily schedules kept by Epstein. However, Musk has denied the claims. "This is false," he wrote in a post on X.

Itinerary details 'Reminder: Elon Musk to island' One entry dated December 6, 2014, reads: "Reminder: Elon Musk to island Dec. 6 (is this still happening?)." The reference is believed to be about Epstein's private island in the US Virgin Islands. Musk has denied any wrongdoing.

Notable mentions Other prominent figures mentioned The documents also mention other prominent figures like Prince Andrew, Peter Thiel, Steve Bannon, and Bill Gates. Prince Andrew's name appears on a flight manifest dated May 12, 2000. He was listed as a passenger on a flight with Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell from Teterboro to West Palm Beach. Buckingham Palace records confirm his presence in New York for an NSPCC reception on May 11, 2000.

Administration criticism Musk's criticism of Trump Musk has been critical of the Donald Trump administration after reports suggested that US President had written a birthday note to Epstein in 2003. After resigning as head of the satirical Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Musk made several criticisms against Trump for not releasing Epstein's files. He asked if there were electronic records of who traveled on Epstein's plane to the US Virgin Islands.