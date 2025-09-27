'It's false': Musk reacts to being named in Epstein files
What's the story
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been named in newly released documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender and financier. The documents were submitted to the House Oversight Committee by the Jeffrey Epstein Estate. They are part of the third batch of records, and include phone message logs, flight manifests, financial ledgers, and daily schedules kept by Epstein. However, Musk has denied the claims. "This is false," he wrote in a post on X.
Itinerary details
'Reminder: Elon Musk to island'
One entry dated December 6, 2014, reads: "Reminder: Elon Musk to island Dec. 6 (is this still happening?)." The reference is believed to be about Epstein's private island in the US Virgin Islands. Musk has denied any wrongdoing.
Notable mentions
Other prominent figures mentioned
The documents also mention other prominent figures like Prince Andrew, Peter Thiel, Steve Bannon, and Bill Gates. Prince Andrew's name appears on a flight manifest dated May 12, 2000. He was listed as a passenger on a flight with Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell from Teterboro to West Palm Beach. Buckingham Palace records confirm his presence in New York for an NSPCC reception on May 11, 2000.
Administration criticism
Musk's criticism of Trump
Musk has been critical of the Donald Trump administration after reports suggested that US President had written a birthday note to Epstein in 2003. After resigning as head of the satirical Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Musk made several criticisms against Trump for not releasing Epstein's files. He asked if there were electronic records of who traveled on Epstein's plane to the US Virgin Islands.
Criminal background
Epstein's criminal history and document release fallout
Epstein was first investigated in 2008 after a report of molestation at his Palm Beach home. He entered a plea deal with prosecutors in that case. In July 2019, he was arrested on federal sex trafficking charges, and died by suicide in August 2019 while awaiting trial. The release of these documents has sparked political controversy, with Democrats emphasizing their importance for understanding Epstein's network and Republicans accusing them of politicizing victims' suffering.