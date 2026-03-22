Why Musk wants to pay TSA staff's salaries in US

Elon Musk has offered to pay the salaries of Transportation Security Administration (TSA) employees in the US who are currently working without pay due to a partial government shutdown. The shutdown, which began on February 14, has frozen funding for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). This has left nearly 65,000 TSA employees unpaid.

Financial impact Funding freeze impacts TSA operations The TSA, which is part of the DHS, employs around 65,000 people. The agency's annual payroll is estimated to be between $2.5 billion and $3 billion. However, due to the funding freeze, TSA agents have been working without pay since mid-February. This has resulted in longer wait times at airport security checks across the country.

Survival tactics Financial strains on TSA employees Many TSA employees are struggling to make ends meet and have started taking up side jobs or relying on donations. Some major airports are collecting gift cards and stocking food pantries for TSA staff. According to Rebecca Wolf, President of AFGE Local 1127, some officers are even sleeping in their cars or facing eviction due to financial strains.

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Workforce impact Mass exodus from the TSA The funding freeze has also led to a mass exodus from the TSA. At least 376 employees have quit since the shutdown began, leading to staff shortages at airports. This has further exacerbated long wait times for passengers during security screenings. Cameron Cochems, a local TSA union leader in Boise, Idaho said, "Every day it just feels like this weight gets heavier and heavier on us."

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