Why Musk wants to pay TSA staff's salaries in US
What's the story
Elon Musk has offered to pay the salaries of Transportation Security Administration (TSA) employees in the US who are currently working without pay due to a partial government shutdown. The shutdown, which began on February 14, has frozen funding for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). This has left nearly 65,000 TSA employees unpaid.
Financial impact
Funding freeze impacts TSA operations
The TSA, which is part of the DHS, employs around 65,000 people. The agency's annual payroll is estimated to be between $2.5 billion and $3 billion. However, due to the funding freeze, TSA agents have been working without pay since mid-February. This has resulted in longer wait times at airport security checks across the country.
Survival tactics
Financial strains on TSA employees
Many TSA employees are struggling to make ends meet and have started taking up side jobs or relying on donations. Some major airports are collecting gift cards and stocking food pantries for TSA staff. According to Rebecca Wolf, President of AFGE Local 1127, some officers are even sleeping in their cars or facing eviction due to financial strains.
Workforce impact
Mass exodus from the TSA
The funding freeze has also led to a mass exodus from the TSA. At least 376 employees have quit since the shutdown began, leading to staff shortages at airports. This has further exacerbated long wait times for passengers during security screenings. Cameron Cochems, a local TSA union leader in Boise, Idaho said, "Every day it just feels like this weight gets heavier and heavier on us."
Funding negotiations
Political standoff continues
Democratic lawmakers in Congress have demanded changes to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations before approving new funding for DHS. They want reduced patrols, a ban on ICE agents wearing face masks, and judicial warrants for entering private property. The political standoff continues as TSA employees remain unpaid and airports struggle with staffing shortages.