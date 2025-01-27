Elon Musk's DOGE is now hiring for these roles
What's the story
Elon Musk-run Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in the US has launched a recruitment drive to hire experts in several fields.
The department is looking for "world-class talent" for full-time, salaried positions, according to its announcement on social media platform X.
The available roles cover multiple domains including software engineering, information security engineering, financial analysis and human resources.
Cost-cutting focus
Mission to address government inefficiencies
DOGE is focusing on tackling the minting cost of coins in the US.
The department noted that minting a single penny costs more than three cents, resulting in a taxpayer loss of $179 million in the 2023 fiscal year.
Likewise, minting a nickel costs approximately 11.5 cents.
To address these issues, DOGE is considering innovative solutions like changing minting materials.
Leadership transition
Steve Davis leads DOGE's efforts
Steve Davis, who is well-versed with SpaceX and The Boring Company, is heading DOGE's mission to simplify government programs and services.
This comes after entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, who had co-led the department with Musk, left.
Despite legal and administrative hurdles, DOGE is focused on its mission to root out waste, fraud, and abuse across government operations.
Department inception
DOGE's establishment and legal challenges
DOGE was created after an executive order by President Donald Trump, renaming the US Digital Service as the US DOGE Service. The order also established an office for it in the White House complex.
However, a union representing federal employees has sued the Trump administration over DOGE's creation.
The lawsuit claims that DOGE violates a 1972 US law mandating checks on conflicts of interest and transparency for groups with White House access.