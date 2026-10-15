Elon Musk says 'Time for Zelensky to go' amid tensions
Elon Musk is making headlines after saying it's "Time for Zelensky to go."
His comment came as Ukraine accused the United States of holding back support during recent Russian missile strikes by failing to warn it of incoming missile strikes and hobbling Kyiv's military response through changes to Musk's satellite system.
The tension started when President Zelensky said he felt "betrayed" by a U.S.-Russia diesel deal, and a senior official in Kyiv said the United States had threatened to stop providing intelligence about Russian missile launches, something Trump denied.
Musk: Starshield government controlled, Starlink civilian
Ukraine claims it didn't get timely missile alerts and faced changes to satellite systems used in defense.
Musk responded by clarifying that Starshield (used for military purposes) is controlled by the US government, while Starlink is just for civilian use and can't be used offensively.
He also suggested Zelensky should focus on rebuilding Ukraine rather than continuing the war, adding another layer to an already tense situation between Russia, Ukraine, and their allies.