Elon Musk says 'Time for Zelensky to go' amid tensions

Elon Musk is making headlines after saying it's "Time for Zelensky to go."

His comment came as Ukraine accused the United States of holding back support during recent Russian missile strikes by failing to warn it of incoming missile strikes and hobbling Kyiv's military response through changes to Musk's satellite system.

The tension started when President Zelensky said he felt "betrayed" by a U.S.-Russia diesel deal, and a senior official in Kyiv said the United States had threatened to stop providing intelligence about Russian missile launches, something Trump denied.