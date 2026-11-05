Emergency-room doctor Amish Shah wins Arizona First District seat
World
Amish Shah, an emergency-room doctor, just won Arizona's first Congressional District in the 2026 US midterm elections, making him the sixth Indian American US lawmaker elected this cycle.
He emphasized counting every vote before celebrating, showing his commitment to fair elections.
His district covers parts of northeast Phoenix and Scottsdale.
Shah's campaign emphasized helping everyday Americans
Shah's campaign was all about helping everyday Americans, and analysts noticed a late swing toward Democrats in his race.
His opponent, NFL kicker Jay Feely (backed by Trump), admitted public life isn't easy but urged people to stay involved.
Shah became the sixth Indian-origin lawmaker elected in the 2026 US midterm elections, highlighting how diverse voices are shaping the country's future.