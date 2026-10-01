Emirates flight diverted to Frankfurt on Thursday for medical emergency
World
An Emirates flight from Dubai to London had to make an unexpected stop in Frankfurt on Thursday after a passenger needed urgent medical help.
The crew transmitted squawk code 7700 and landed safely, where the passenger got further treatment.
Crew assisted, Emirates apologized, flight resumed
The cabin crew provided assistance during the flight and made sure medical support was ready on the ground.
After the delay, the flight was set to continue to London later that evening.
Emirates apologized for any hassle and reassured everyone that safety always comes first.