Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron sue Candace Owens over gender rumors
World
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte are suing conservative commentator Candace Owens in Tennessee, saying she spread false rumors about Brigitte's gender on her podcast and social media.
The couple says these claims aren't true, but Owens kept repeating them even after being called out.
Macrons refile suit in Tennessee
The Macrons first tried to sue Owens in Delaware last year, but the court there said it could only handle the case against her companies, not her personally.
So now they're taking things to Tennessee, where Owens lives, hoping for more direct accountability.
They're asking for damages and a jury trial, saying the ongoing rumors have hurt their reputation and caused emotional distress.
The case is still waiting to be resolved in court.