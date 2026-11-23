Israel's Gaza bombardment has created 'toxic wasteland': Report
What's the story
A joint report by Oxfam and the Conflict and Environment Observatory (CEOBS) has found that Israel's military actions in Gaza have left behind a "toxic wasteland." The report highlights widespread contamination of water, soil, and air with heavy metals, explosive residues, asbestos from destroyed buildings, and sewage. This environmental degradation poses serious public health risks for generations to come.
Official statement
Environmental war crimes
Oxfam International's executive director, Amitabh Behar, has condemned these actions as "environmental war crimes threatening life now and for generations to come."
He stressed that the destruction and contamination of Gaza have "fundamentally degraded the environmental conditions necessary for human safety and survival."
Behar also warned that Palestinians are being exposed to toxins through air, food, water, and direct contact with contaminated soils.
UN findings
Israel accused of genocide in Gaza
The United Nations independent international commission of inquiry has previously found that Israel committed genocide in Gaza.
Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, were implicated in inciting these acts.
However, the Israeli mission in Geneva has rejected the commission's findings as a "libelous sham."
Netanyahu is also wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for war crimes.
Environmental assessment
Contamination widespread and severe
The report uses satellite imagery and scientific analysis to conclude that contamination in Gaza is "widespread, severe and consequential."
Behar described the situation as horrifying, with continuous exposure to toxins being inevitable for the densely populated area.
The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) estimates over 61 million tons of debris have been generated by Israel's military operations in Gaza.
Recovery efforts
Rebuilding efforts must not continue until environmental assessment is done
Lama Abdul Samad, a global water and sanitation specialist at Oxfam, said tackling environmental damage in Gaza will be "highly challenging" due to dispersed contamination and unexploded ordnance.
The report calls for Israel to allow access for detailed environmental assessment on the ground.
Behar was quoted as saying by The Guardian, "Rebuilding Gaza without simultaneously understanding and addressing the extent of environmental contamination risks creating long-term public health consequences for generations to come."