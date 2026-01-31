Trump 'compromised by Israel,' Kushner has undue influence: Epstein documents

The latest batch of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein's case has made shocking allegations against United States President Donald Trump . An FBI report from Trump's first term, citing a "credible" confidential human source, claims that he has been "compromised by Israel." The report also alleges that Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner , had undue influence over both the Trump organization and the presidency.

Allegations detailed Kushner family ties to corruption and Russian money flows The document also claims that the Kushner family has ties to corruption and Russian money flows. It alleges connections with the ultra-Zionist Chabad network. Further, it accuses Epstein's lawyer Alan Dershowitz of being "co-opted by Mossad" to influence elite students. The report also revisits Kushner's family history, mentioning his father's past financial convictions and subsequent presidential pardon from Trump.

Latest release Millions of files released by Department of Justice Millions of new files relating to Epstein have been released by the US Department of Justice, the largest number since a law mandated their release last year. On Friday, three million pages, 180,000 images, and 2,000 videos were posted publicly. The documents include emails between Epstein and a person named "The Duke," believed to be Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, discussing having dinner at Buckingham Palace, where there is "lots of privacy."

Trump's mention FBI's list of allegations against Trump Among the new documents is a list the FBI compiled last year of allegations made against Trump by callers to its national Threat Operations Center tip line. Most allegations were based on unverified tips received by the agency and were made without supporting evidence. The justice department stated, "To be clear, the claims are unfounded and false, and if they have a shred of credibility, they certainly would have been weaponised against President Trump already."

