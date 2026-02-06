Epstein medical records reveal 'very low' testosterone, penis enhancement searches

Newly released medical records of Jeffrey Epstein reveal he had "very low" testosterone levels and libido. The records, part of the latest Epstein document dump by the United States Department of Justice , also show a history of sexually transmitted diseases (STDs), including gonorrhea. Over the years, tests consistently showed Epstein's testosterone levels were well below normal. In 2014, his doctor noted "testosterone still low 142," and by 2017, it had dropped to 125.

Health concerns Reluctance to start hormone therapy For reference, the American Urological Association considers testosterone deficiency anything below 300 nanograms per deciliter. Despite his low testosterone and libido issues, Epstein was reluctant to start hormone therapy. In an email to a doctor in April 2015, he wrote about his sleep pattern and long-standing low testosterone levels. He wrote, "...I am hesitant to start a regimen of hormones. my low testosterone has been there for 15 years. mechanic view is that it has caught up to me? [sic]."

Medical issues 'Giant mistake' in starting testosterone-related drugs In 2016, Epstein said he stopped taking testosterone-related drugs because of side effects, stating that starting the medication was a "giant mistake." "Stopped the clomid the water retention and fat around the waist made it as if i was pregnant [sic]," he wrote. The records also show Epstein had a long history of STDs, including gonorrhea. In a 2016 email to a doctor in New York, he mentioned parasites such as whipworm and histolytica, blood in urine, and bladder polyps.

