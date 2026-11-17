Freeman, who is a cause-of-death expert and has worked on high-profile cases like George Floyd's, presented his findings in London.

He didn't examine Epstein's body but relied on files and photos from the medical examiner's report given to him by Epstein's brother Mark, who has always insisted that his brother was murdered.

Freeman told the BBC he believed there were signs indicating assault, such as a deep hemorrhage on Epstein's left shoulder and facial injuries consistent with being struck.