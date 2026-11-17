Epstein was likely strangled, most possibly from behind, says expert
What's the story
A forensic expert has claimed that Jeffrey Epstein's death in prison was the result of a homicide, not suicide. Professor Michael Freeman made the assertion after analyzing autopsy photos and medical examiner's files from New York City. Speaking to BBC Newsnight, Freeman said he believes Epstein was strangled, most likely from behind. This contradicts the 2019 conclusion of Dr. Barbara Sampson, then the chief medical examiner, who determined Epstein died by suicide without any defensive wounds typically associated with strangulation.
Evidence review
Freeman's analysis was based on photos and files
Freeman, who is a cause-of-death expert and has worked on high-profile cases like George Floyd's, presented his findings in London.
He didn't examine Epstein's body but relied on files and photos from the medical examiner's report given to him by Epstein's brother Mark, who has always insisted that his brother was murdered.
Freeman told the BBC he believed there were signs indicating assault, such as a deep hemorrhage on Epstein's left shoulder and facial injuries consistent with being struck.
Conclusion drawn
Strangulation with ligature and possible suspension from bunk bed
Freeman's independent analysis, which hasn't been peer-reviewed, suggests strangulation using a ligature, with the same ligature probably used to suspend the body from the bunk bed.
He also said there appeared to be fingernail marks above the ligature on Epstein's neck, which "would be consistent with strangulation, particularly from behind. And the attempt by the victim to try to remove the ligature from the neck."
Official stance
Freeman's findings challenge official conclusions
"The injuries....the way the body was found don't match up," Freeman said, adding "there's only one remaining explanation then," which he believes is homicide.
The Department of Justice investigation had found no evidence of defensive wounds and noted Epstein was briefly placed on suicide watch before his death.
The guard who discovered him called for help and attempted resuscitation, it said.
When asked who might have killed Epstein if his interpretation was correct, Freeman said he had "no idea."
Case background
Epstein was a convicted sex offender
Epstein was convicted in 2008 for soliciting prostitution from a minor.
He was charged in 2019 with running an underage sex trafficking ring but died before trial.
Conspiracy theories about Epstein's death surged after his death.
At the time, Dr. Michael Baden, who was in the room for Epstein's autopsy, said that injuries found on Epstein's body, including fractures to his larynx and hyoid bone, were "extremely unusual in suicidal hangings" and more consistent with "homicidal strangulation."
Rebut
'Not seen such type of neck bone injuries in 50yrs'
Baden, who was New York City's chief medical examiner in the late 1970s, said he had not seen the type of neck bone injuries Epstein suffered in a suicide in 50 years of death investigations.
Even then, Sampson quickly responded to Baden's comments, saying, "I stand firmly behind our determination of the cause and manner of death for Mr. Epstein. The cause is hanging, the manner is suicide."