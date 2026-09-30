Erroneous data triggers report of 2nd flydubai flight diversion
What's the story
A Flydubai flight, FZ1081, from Dubai to Tel Aviv is proceeding as planned, contrary to reports that the plane had turned around. The Times of Israel said that the reporting appears to stem from a glitch on flight-tracking sites, saying that flight FDB1081 was being diverted to Dubai. However, the flight is on course for Tel Aviv without any issues or emergency signals, it said.
Tracking error
Glitch on flight-tracking websites led to erroneous reports
The Times of Israel said the plane has not issued any emergency signals, and tracking data shows it was on its course to Tel Aviv without any anomalies.
Reuters had earlier reported the flight's diversion based on data from Flightradar24.
The development comes after another flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv earlier made an emergency landing at Tabuk airport in Saudi Arabia following an alleged altercation between pilots.