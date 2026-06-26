As Ukraine hits Crimea, Russian-held Sevastopol imposes energy restrictions

Disruptive campaign

Gas sales banned for residents

Ukraine's military campaign has severely disrupted daily life in Crimea, with frequent drone strikes and a ban on petrol sales to residents. Summer camps for children have also been suspended. A Sevastopol resident told CNN that air raid alerts had become more frequent, with drones now flying over the city instead of above the Black Sea. The Russian-installed regional government announced fuel would only be available to government agencies, further restricting access for ordinary people and businesses.