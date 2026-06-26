As Ukraine hits Crimea, Russian-held Sevastopol imposes energy restrictions
What's the story
Power outages and fuel shortages have become a common sight in Sevastopol, Crimea's largest city under Russian control. The situation has worsened after intensified Ukrainian attacks on the peninsula. Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Kremlin-installed governor of Sevastopol, announced city-wide restrictions and urged residents to conserve energy. Ukraine's drone forces commander, Robert Brovdi, confirmed Kyiv had targeted Sevastopol's main power substation seven times early Wednesday.
Disruptive campaign
Gas sales banned for residents
Ukraine's military campaign has severely disrupted daily life in Crimea, with frequent drone strikes and a ban on petrol sales to residents. Summer camps for children have also been suspended. A Sevastopol resident told CNN that air raid alerts had become more frequent, with drones now flying over the city instead of above the Black Sea. The Russian-installed regional government announced fuel would only be available to government agencies, further restricting access for ordinary people and businesses.
Tourism impact
Tensions rise as fuel restrictions impact economy
Despite the ongoing military campaign, Crimea's tourism industry is still functioning. A guesthouse owner in Noviy Svet told CNN that guests keep arriving and tourist infrastructure remains operational. However, she admitted there's an atmosphere of uncertainty among visitors. The situation has also sparked frustration among residents over the fuel restrictions and economic impacts. Taxi driver Aleksandr expressed concerns about supporting his family without access to fuel, while Diana highlighted how her perishable goods business was affected by diesel shortages.
Strategic targeting
Zelensky's 'carefully calculated' strategy in Crimea
Ukraine's strategy appears to be targeting key transport links and supply routes connecting Crimea to southern Russian forces. This is aimed at disrupting logistics and isolating military infrastructure. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described the operation in Crimea as "carefully calculated" to create conditions for peace negotiations with Russia. However, Tatiana Stanovaya from political analysis firm R.Politik believes these actions may only increase anti-Ukrainian sentiment in Russia without impacting Putin's goals in Ukraine.