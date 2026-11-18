Kuwait, Bahrain report drone, missile attacks amid US-Iran tensions
What's the story
Kuwait and Bahrain have reported drone and missile attacks after the US launched several strikes on Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz. Kuwait's military said in a statement on X on Tuesday that "any explosion sounds heard are the result of air defense systems intercepting hostile attacks." Bahrain also reported intercepting Iranian strikes. The US carried out the attacks hours after Iran said it had launched a drone attack on a US radar system in Bahrain.
Attack sequence
US Central Command confirms interception of drones
The US Central Command confirmed that Iranian drones targeting a US radar system in Bahrain were intercepted without causing damage.
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran claimed responsibility for the drone attack, saying it carried out a "precision operation" with drones on the US-operated radar at the Sheikh Isa air base in response to "repeated violations of Iranian airspace by US military drones."
Defense response
Kuwait's armed forces confirm response to 'hostile drone attacks'
Kuwait's armed forces confirmed they were responding to "hostile drone attacks" and advised the public to follow safety instructions.
However, they did not specify the origin of the drones or whether there were any casualties or damage.
Bahrain, which hosts the US Navy's Fifth Fleet, also said its air defenses intercepted the attack, while blasts were heard over the capital, Manama, according to the AFP.