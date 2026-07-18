US, Iran exchange strikes for 7th consecutive night amid tensions
What's the story
The United States and Iran have exchanged drone and missile strikes for the seventh consecutive night, marking a significant escalation in hostilities. The US Central Command confirmed the attacks aimed to "continue degrading Iranian military capabilities." In response, Iran accused the US of targeting civilian infrastructure such as an airport, a railway station, and two bridges.
Escalating tensions
Iran threatens to resume full-scale offensive operations
Major General Mohsen Rezaei, a senior military advisor to Iran's supreme leader, warned that Tehran would resume "full-scale offensive operations" if US strikes continued for another two or three days.
According to Iranian news agency IRIB, he said, "Iran will no longer limit itself to retaliatory, like-for-like responses...and no political border will be safe."
This comes after the conflict began on February 28 with US-Israeli strikes on Iran.
Military actions
Attacks on US radar sites in Oman and Syria base
Iran's Revolutionary Guards claimed to have targeted two US radar sites in Oman and the Al-Tanf military base in Syria.
They also said they targeted US radar systems and military aircraft in Qatar to "punish the aggressor," though Doha said it intercepted a missile attack.
The Guards also targeted US helicopters and planes in Bahrain.
In Kuwait, an Iranian attack damaged a power and water plant.
Meanwhile, Jordan's military stated that it intercepted three Iranian missiles aimed at its territory.
Blockade reinstated
US reimposes blockade on Iran's ports
The United States has also reimposed its blockade on Iran's ports as part of the escalating conflict.
Attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz continue, with reports of a tanker being struck off Oman's coast.
Despite attempts by mediators like China and Pakistan to de-escalate tensions, both sides remain entrenched in their positions.