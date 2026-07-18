US, Iran exchange strikes for 7th consecutive night amid tensions

Major General Mohsen Rezaei, a senior military advisor to Iran's supreme leader, warned that Tehran would resume "full-scale offensive operations" if US strikes continued for another two or three days.

According to Iranian news agency IRIB, he said, "Iran will no longer limit itself to retaliatory, like-for-like responses...and no political border will be safe."

This comes after the conflict began on February 28 with US-Israeli strikes on Iran.