Colombia allocates part of Escobar's estate to female conflict victims

A portion of Pablo Escobar 's former estate, Hacienda Nápoles, is being handed over to women affected by Colombia 's armed conflict. The announcement was made by President Gustavo Petro. The estate, once a symbol of Escobar's wealth and home to his famous "cocaine hippos," was abandoned after his death in 1993. It later became a theme park before part of it was repurposed for this cause.

Land allocation 120 hectares of land given to local female farmers According to the government, 120 hectares of land from Escobar's estate have been given to local female farmers. Felipe Harman, director of the National Land Agency, called this decision "a historic victory for the women who never stopped fighting." Millinery Correa, one of the beneficiaries, expressed her joy at receiving land. She said, "Today there are women who have hope, who have land for life."

Twitter Post See President Petro's announcement here Se empezó a recuperar la hacienda Nápoles para las víctimas.



Después del narco Escobar sus herederos políticos y económicis quisieron quedarse con la hacienda https://t.co/H2uTYowvD5 — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) October 1, 2025

Historical context Land disputes have been a source of instability Land disputes have long been a source of instability in Colombia, with drug traffickers and guerrillas forcibly evicting farmers. The Guardian quoted Laura Bonilla from the Peace and Reconciliation Foundation (PARES) saying that Escobar "bought and seized" land to create an "empire almost completely independent from Colombia." In May, President Petro proposed returning part of this land to farmers, calling it a necessary act due to its violent past.