Estonia to close all Russia border crossings after suspected sabotage
What's the story
Estonia has announced plans to shut all its border crossings with Russia from December 1. The decision comes after a suspected sabotage attack on Threod Systems, a drone manufacturer in Estonia, which authorities believe was ordered by Russia's GRU military intelligence service. Eight people were detained during the attempted attack on Saturday morning.
Attack details
Attempt was to cause explosion and set company on fire
Estonia's internal security service, Kapo, said the attack was carried out "with the aim of causing an explosion and setting the building on fire."
The company's security team responded swiftly, preventing any injuries or damage.
Authorities have sought a court order for five of those detained to remain in custody, Estonia's public broadcaster ERR reported.
Security measures
Border closure linked to support for Ukraine
Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal said the border closure is necessary to reduce the risk of future attacks.
He also linked these incidents to Estonia's support for Ukraine, saying "Russia's aim is to make us afraid, make us hesitate and weaken our support for Ukraine."
The Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna echoed this sentiment, warning that hostile actions against Estonia would have consequences.
Border details
Estonia has 3 border crossings
Estonia shares a 294-kilometer-long border with Russia. The country has three border crossings: Narva in the north, and Koidula and Luhamaa in the south.
However, authorities did not specify how long these crossings would be closed.
This is not the first time an Estonian defense company has been targeted; there was an arson attack on Milrem Robotics in August, which Estonia also attributed to Russia.
Denial issued
Russia denies involvement in attacks
Russia has denied any involvement in the attacks on Estonian companies.
The Kremlin called Estonia's accusations "baseless" and "ill-considered," and "with absolutely no relation to reality."
European intelligence services have warned of possible attacks on defense firms and Russian efforts to recruit citizens from EU and NATO countries on online messaging platforms for sabotage activities.