Estonia tops 2026 Environmental Performance Index after 40% emissions cut
Estonia just grabbed the top spot as the world's cleanest country in the 2026 Environmental Performance Index (EPI), thanks to cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 40% and making a big switch to renewable energy.
The EPI, put together by Yale and Columbia, looks at how countries are doing on environmental health, ecosystem vitality, and fighting climate change.
India ranks 176 in 2026 EPI
India landed near the bottom at 176 out of 177 countries, with especially low scores for air quality and health.
Its air quality score was just 7.89, highlighting serious pollution issues.
On a brighter note, India ranked 13th for lower nitrogen dioxide exposure, showing some progress, but overall, there's an urgent need for stronger policies on air quality, waste management, and public health.